Joshua Thomas Darst
Hebron - Joshua Thomas Darst passed away on May 1st, 2019, in his home in Hebron, Kentucky, at the age of 24. He was born on April 28th, 1995, in Monterey, California. The early years of his childhood were spent in Lawton, Oklahoma, and his family moved to Kentucky when he was 11 years old. He graduated from Conner High School in 2013, where he played on the football team and was a member of the orchestra as a violinist. In 2014, he started working at Amazon alongside his sister, Celina Quay, where he rose through the ranks to his most recent promotion as a yard specialist. Josh was an avid gamer and tinkered with any Xbox he encountered. He loved his truck and enjoyed fixing up cars, riding his motorcycle and playing with his dogs, Spaz (age 12) and Gizmo (age 14 weeks). But most of all, Josh cherished spending time with his family—he was a beloved, honorable, brilliant and once in a lifetime son, brother, and uncle. He will be immeasurably missed, always loved and consistently remembered for his bright smile, joyful nature and his incredibly generous kind heart. Josh is survived by his parents: Cesley and Gregory Darst; sisters: Celina Quay and Burcu Darst (Daniel Hoff); two nieces and a nephew: Kiara, Kailyn, and Kristian Quay; his grandmothers: Cordie Darst and Betty J. Williams; aunts and uncles: Kenneth L. Woodward, Joseph Woodward, Geneva Williams-Armstrong, JoAnn Darst, Edwinnia Wasdin (Joel), Datha Thompson (Eric); and many dear cousins. Josh was preceded in death by his son, Jason Thomas Darst and his grandfather, Joseph Darst. A visitation will be held from 12:30-2:00 pm, and a funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 9th, at Stith Funeral Homes: 2988 Phyllis Court (off Petersburg Road), Hebron, KY 41048. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Joshua's name to the JED Foundation (https://www.jedfoundation.org/) or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (https://www.jdrf.org/). Any monetary gifts received at the service will be donated equally to these two foundations.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019