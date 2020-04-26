|
Joshua W. Pfetzer
Bellevue - Joshua W. Pfetzer, 32, of Bellevue, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence. He was a pipefitter with United Pipe. Josh loved weightlifting, boating and target shooting. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Irene "Gaga" Steele. He is survived by his father, Dan "Soop" Pfetzer; mother, Patsy Steele Pfetzer; brother, Dan (Courtney) and Brian (Amanda) Pfetzer; nephews, Danny and Jaxson; nieces, Julian, Savanna and Brylee who he absolutely adored; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He also leaves his beloved dog, Kolkov. Due to COVID - 19 restrictions, private services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date for family and friends. Memorials are suggested to Northern Kentucky Hates Heroin.com. Online condolences to www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020