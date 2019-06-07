Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sand Run Baptist Church
Hebron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sand Run Baptist Church
Hebron, OH
View Map
Joy Blaker Obituary
Joy Blaker

Hebron - Joy Michelle Blaker, 36, of Hebron, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her residence. She was a member of Sand Run Baptist Church in Hebron and loved watching dvd's and playing cards. Joy was preceded in death by her father, Michael T. Blaker. Survivors include her mother, Linda M. Scudder Blaker; brothers, Michael (Karen) Blaker, Steven (Jillian) Blaker and William (Sara) Blaker; maternal grandmother, Vera Gripshover, and nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8th at Sand Run Baptist Church in Hebron. Visitation Friday, June 7th, from 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the church. Interment at Petersburg Cemetery, Petersburg, KY. Memorials are suggested to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Redwood, 71 Orphanage Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 7, 2019
