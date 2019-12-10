|
Joy Dian Pyle
Cincinnati - Joy Dian Pyle beloverd wife of the late Robert John Pyle, devoted mother of Donna Lynn Lensmeyer (Robert), Sherry Lee Pilot (Leo) and Robert "Rob" Daryl Pyle (Theresa), loving grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 7, and great great grandmother of 1, dear sister of Robert B. Decker (Molly), Joseph "Don" Decker (Janice) and Gay M. Brown (Jerry), loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. December 5, 2019. Age 88 years. Visitation Saturday from 9-10:30 AM at Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home, 3042 Harrison Avenue, Westwood where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to Vitas Hospice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019