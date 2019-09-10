|
Batavia - Joy Berring Henson, 73, of Union Township, Ohio, passed away September 7, 2019 at Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born December 28, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph Berring and Norma Kaufman Elsasser. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Berring, and her sister, Lynn Elsasser. She is the loving wife of David Henson. Joy is the loving mother of Brian (Gretchen) Mack, Jeff Mack, Candy (Johnny) Jandes and Angie (Ernie) Havrilla. She is the dear grandmother of Gunnar Mack, Lauren (Patrick) Mondy, Ally Jandes, Zach Stiers, Savannah Stiers, Nicholas Mack, Noelle (Brian) Ayers, Jeffery Mack and Emily Mack. She is also the dear great-grandmother of Ava, Anderson, Emily, Conor, and Cayleigh. Joy is the loving sister of Michael Elsasser. She was a strong Christian and active member of Ambassador Pointe Community Church. Joy was the absolute matriarch of the family and she was very outgoing, full of life, and she loved to travel especially to the beach. She was hardworking and successful in the mortgage business and sales. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of her life at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Ambassadors' Pointe Community Church, 8290 Batavia Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45244 under the direction of E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia. Interment services at Mt. Moriah Cemetery will follow the church service on Friday. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com
