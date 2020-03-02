Services
Fairfield - Joy L. Kaiser (nee Favachio). Beloved wife of the late Ronald E. Kaiser for 48 years. Devoted mother of Ronnie (Shonda) Kaiser, Scott Kaiser, and Greg Kaiser. Cherished grandmother of Shelby (Justin) Zurface, James Kaiser, Justin Kaiser, and Jordan Kaiser. Loving great-grandmother of Paisley & Ronni. Dear sister of Gina Smart and Tony Favachio. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Anthony & Marcella Favachio, and her sister, Carol (Dick) Hartzell. Joy passed away suddenly on February 29, 2020 at the age of 78 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (Fairfield, OH) and former member of St. Boniface Church (Northside, OH). Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6th from 6 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
