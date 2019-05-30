|
|
Joy Meiman
Union - Joy Lee Brady Meiman died peacefully in her husband Joe's arms at 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 28 on their horse farm in Union. They had been married almost 60 years. Joy is remembered by her family - Joe, four living children and 11 grandchildren - as a hardworking and tireless advocate for the causes, organizations and people close to her heart. Before Alzheimer's slowed her down, Joy might be found volunteering in the Saint Timothy Church kitchen for a fish fry one day and driving to Eastern Kentucky University for a recital or cheering on a grandchild at a wrestling match or basketball game the next. She rarely said "No" to a loved one's request for assistance nor pass on the chance to purchase something a grandchild might need from the dollar stores she frequented daily. After all, a small inspirational sign or care package might encourage a grandchild on their life journey. She believed in each one. Joy was a registered nurse, who grew up in Edgewood, and graduated from Dixie Heights High School. She and Joe met by accident after a friend's car broke down en route to pick up a date. Joe was summoned to escort his friend's date to her destination. Instead, he was greeted by Joy, who was visiting the girl's house. They married Aug. 1, 1959 and three years later moved to what was then rural farmland in Union. Joy, the nurse who had grown up in the city, quickly learned to operate dairy equipment, drive tractors and trucks and tend to mares delivering foals. "She was never afraid to try something she knew nothing about," Joe said. Joe often left the house at 5 a.m. to check cattle or feed horses. "By the time I got back to the house, she would have breakfast waiting for me," he said. Many days, she would care for her children, tend to farm duties and have dinner ready, all before she headed off to her 3 to 11 p.m. nursing shift at the hospital. Each of the 11 grandchildren have memories of traveling with "Grandma" alone on a Summer Elderhostel trip they helped select. The week-long adventure sent Joy on cross country treks to states such as Arizona, Utah, Alabama, Montana and the Dakotas. Joy hiked, rode horseback, visited iconic sites and even volunteered at a cat sanctuary. The fact she was not fond of cats showed everyone she would do anything to accommodate a grandchild's wishes. A United States map - with all the locations flagged - proudly hung in her family room. Joy also seemed to love traditions. She planned birthday outings and "stay overs" for each of her grandchildren. She made peanut brittle and peach cobbler with her granddaughters. She gave away themed baskets on Easter. At Christmas time, her adult children playfully stole from each other the Chex Mix she had made for each one. Joy was preceded in death by three children, Molly Jo, Maureen Ann and Brady James and a granddaughter Kali Anne. In addition to her husband Joe (Joseph), she is survived by four living children, Joseph Jr. (Beth) Meiman, Colleen Hegge, James (Karen) Meiman and John Meiman, 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild and a sister Susan Brady Blodgett. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31 at Saint Timothy Church, 10272 US-42, Union, KY 41091. Visitation will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Saint Timothy Renovation Fund. Checks may be written to Saint Timothy Church with Renovation Fund in the memo, and sent to P.O. Box 120, Union, Ky. 41091. Memorial donations may also be sent to the of Greater Cincinnati, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45203. Online condolences may be left at:
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019