Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
Joyce A. Cavarozzi Obituary
Joyce A. Cavarozzi

(nee Pennington). Age 88. Passed away September 28, 2019. Devoted mother of Christopher Cavarozzi. Cherished daughter of the late Howard & Adraine Pennington. Dear sister of Janice Mulcahey and Dallas Pennington. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12:30pm until time of service at 1:30pm. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Wichita State University Foundation with the College of Fine Arts; The Joyce Cavarozzi Endowed Scholarship in Theater, 1845 Fairmount St., Wichita, KS 67208. vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
