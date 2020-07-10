Joyce Aileen DickersonFlorence - Joyce Aileen Dickerson, 84 years of age, entered into rest on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born in Covington, Kentucky to her late parents, Raymond Sanford Dedier and Maurine Joering Dedier. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Lea Combs. Left to mourn Joyce's passing are her daughter, Christie Kerns (Terry), her brother, Bob Dedier; a grandson, Robert Slusher; and great grandchildren, Havannah Slusher, Austin Slusher, Tristan Slusher and Connor Graves. Joyce was a member of Burlington Baptist Church, she worked for many years at Meijer. She loved cats, was an amateur interior decorator and enjoyed cooking. She will be remembered as a remarkable woman that loved her family dearly. Visitation will take place at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, on Monday, July 13, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Children's Hospital Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, Ohio 45201-5202. Stith Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at: