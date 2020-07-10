1/1
Joyce Aileen Dickerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Aileen Dickerson

Florence - Joyce Aileen Dickerson, 84 years of age, entered into rest on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born in Covington, Kentucky to her late parents, Raymond Sanford Dedier and Maurine Joering Dedier. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Lea Combs. Left to mourn Joyce's passing are her daughter, Christie Kerns (Terry), her brother, Bob Dedier; a grandson, Robert Slusher; and great grandchildren, Havannah Slusher, Austin Slusher, Tristan Slusher and Connor Graves. Joyce was a member of Burlington Baptist Church, she worked for many years at Meijer. She loved cats, was an amateur interior decorator and enjoyed cooking. She will be remembered as a remarkable woman that loved her family dearly. Visitation will take place at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, on Monday, July 13, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Children's Hospital Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, Ohio 45201-5202. Stith Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stithfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stith Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Burial
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stith Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved