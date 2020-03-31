Resources
Joyce Allen


1939 - 2020
Joyce Allen Obituary
Joyce Allen

Union, KY - On March 27, 2020, Joyce Allen of Union, Kentucky passed away peacefully at the age of 82. She was born In Salyersville, Kentucky on July 30, 1939.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Allen and daughter, Sherry Fagin.

Joyce was beloved by her children, Terry West (Charles), Perry Allen (Shawna), Jerrie Julifs (Gentry), Kerry and Barry and her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of Joyce's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
