California - Joyce Ann Franzen (nee Verst), age 79, of California, KY, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Joyce was born on June 1, 1941 in Wilder, KY to parents William and Gertrude (nee Torline) Verst. Joyce was a long- time member of St. Mary Church, Alexandria, KY. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her dedication to her family, especially all her grandchildren. Joyce is survived by four children: Tony (Gemma), Troy (the late Beverly), Todd and Debbie Franzen; four sisters: Rita (Bill) Burkart, Donna (Joe) Kramer, Margie (Mark) Gallo and Kathy (Larry) Sheanshang; three brothers: Justin (Connie), Richard (Mary Ann) and Jerry (Gayle) Verst; five grandchildren: Taylor and Alex Infante, Morgan, Lauren and Nicholas Franzen. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Franzen in 2008. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1st from 10AM to 10:45AM at St. Mary Church, Alexandria, KY with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11AM. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Memorial Donations are suggested to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or The Seasons @ Alexandria (The Willow Unit), 7341 E Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Mary Church,
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
