Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
Joyce Ann Holmes Obituary
Joyce Ann Holmes

Cincinnati - Joyce Ann Holmes passed away on July 10, 2019 at the age of 70. Daughter of the late William "Bill" and Elsie (McGinnis) Hoskins. Beloved mother of Troy (Vickie) Niemann; Loving sister of Helen Hudson; grandmother of Charles Niemann.

A memorial service for Joyce will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. A celebration of her life will follow the service from 2:00 to 6:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joyce's name may be made to the at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. More information and online condolences may be found at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 17, 2019
