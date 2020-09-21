Joyce "Ma" Ann Hungler
Covington - Joyce "Ma" Ann Hungler, 78, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was a retired registered nurse, licensed masseuse and member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Covington, KY. Ma was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Taylor Mill Homemakers and was an avid sports fan of her grandchildren and a loyal fan of the Kentucky Wildcats. She enjoyed fine art painting and taking care of her beloved dog: Coco, but her greatest joy was helping raise her wonderful grandchildren. Joyce was preceded in death by her brother: Everett Crouch. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years: Charlie "Vern" Hungler; children: David (Sherri) Hungler, Autumn (Jeff) Schneider, Chas (Melanie) Hungler and Brad (Dana) Hungler; grandchildren: Summer (Jonathan Krasnov) Schneider, Spring (Nic) Slowik, Josh Schneider, Andrew Hungler, Parker Hungler, Blake Schneider, Foster Hungler, Max Hungler, Charlie Hungler, Georgia Hungler and Allie Hungler and great-grandchildren: Riggs Slowik and Sage Ann Slowik as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Oak Ridge Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM (Noon). Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is servimg the family. In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 6056 Taylor Mill Road, Covington, KY 41015. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
