Joyce Ann Lameier
Green Township - Joyce Ann Lameier (Nee Brodbeck), Beloved wife of Jerry D. Lameier for 55 years. Loving mother of Vicki (Todd) Siefert and Debbie (Marc) Flick. Devoted grandmother of Hannah, Hailey Siefert and Wyatt Flick. Dear sister of Mary (Paul) Farrell and the late Janet Brannock. Sister-in-law of Phil Brannock. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 74 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on Friday from 10:00AM to 12:00PM. Followed by Graveside Service 12:30PM at St. Joseph New Cemetery, 4500 Foley Road. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
