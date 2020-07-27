1/1
Joyce Ann (Flaig) Lotz
1945 - 2020
Joyce Ann (Flaig) Lotz

Cold Spring - Joyce Ann (nee Flaig) Lotz, 74 of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away on July 26, 2020 at St Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. Joyce was born September 19, 1945 in Covington, KY to Richard and Rosemary Marino Flaig. She was a graduate of the Academy Notre Dame of Providence, Newport, Kentucky and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Covington. Joyce retired as a RN at Florence Park Care Center in 1998. Member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cold Spring. She loved her family, crocheting and cooking. She was known to everyone as Mama Lotz. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cynthia Flaig. Joyce is survived by her Husband of 53 years, Edward C. Lotz of Cold Spring, Daughter, Teresa Marie Lotz of Cold Spring, Son, David Edward Lotz of Cold Spring, and Grandson, Anthony David Edward Lotz. Visitation will be 10:30 am to 11:30 am, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 am with Rev. Gerald Reinersman, officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Central Campbell County Fire Department, 4113 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 or to St. Elizabeth Hospice,483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for Joyce and her family.








