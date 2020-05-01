Joyce Ann Morgan
It is with both sorrow and joy that the family of Joyce Ann Morgan announce her passing at her home in Fort Thomas, KY on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born in Covington, KY to Virgil and Dorothy Wilson and grew up in Dayton, KY. She had many jobs including bank teller and marketing researcher, but her favorites were wife and mother and all the side jobs that came with them: scout leader, den mother, PTA officer, and always, always, supportive cheerleader. Her love of family led to a passion for genealogy, and her ability to see the beauty in everything made her a natural artist. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Paul and Ova Lee. Joyce is survived by her husband, Ron Morgan, and children Ronda (Robert) Moyer, Dan (Andrea) Morgan, David (Jennifer) Morgan and Julie (Larry) Parece. She is also survived by seven grandchildren Heather, Robyn, Robbie, Joel, Ayden, Megan, and Cameron; three great-grandchildren Declan, Kylan, and Dalton; a sister Jan Rose; a brother Ralph; and countless friends whose lives she greatly enriched.
Joyce drew her last breath peacefully being watched over by her husband of nearly 62 years and surrounded by the sounds of family. Her kindness, humor, quiet strength, tolerance, empathy, love, capacity to forgive, and humility were legendary to everyone who knew her. To have lived a life of contentment that brought joy to others just by existing is a life well lived. May we continue her legacy of never meeting a stranger and making everyone we meet feel special. The long goodbye of Alzheimer's took her slowly, piece by piece, and then with shocking finality. We miss her. While we grieve for our loss, we rejoice that she is with the Lord, Jesus Christ, in perfect mind and body.
Funeral services will be Monday, May 4th at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. Unfortunately, due to restrictions in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, only 10 members of immediate family are permitted to attend the visitation and funeral service. For those who wish to watch, it will be streamed at 10:30 at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com We hope to have a celebration of Joyce's life once restrictions are eased so that friends and family can share memories, tell stories, laugh, and cry together.
Memorial donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Blvd. Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042. www.bgcarenav.org
It is with both sorrow and joy that the family of Joyce Ann Morgan announce her passing at her home in Fort Thomas, KY on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born in Covington, KY to Virgil and Dorothy Wilson and grew up in Dayton, KY. She had many jobs including bank teller and marketing researcher, but her favorites were wife and mother and all the side jobs that came with them: scout leader, den mother, PTA officer, and always, always, supportive cheerleader. Her love of family led to a passion for genealogy, and her ability to see the beauty in everything made her a natural artist. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Paul and Ova Lee. Joyce is survived by her husband, Ron Morgan, and children Ronda (Robert) Moyer, Dan (Andrea) Morgan, David (Jennifer) Morgan and Julie (Larry) Parece. She is also survived by seven grandchildren Heather, Robyn, Robbie, Joel, Ayden, Megan, and Cameron; three great-grandchildren Declan, Kylan, and Dalton; a sister Jan Rose; a brother Ralph; and countless friends whose lives she greatly enriched.
Joyce drew her last breath peacefully being watched over by her husband of nearly 62 years and surrounded by the sounds of family. Her kindness, humor, quiet strength, tolerance, empathy, love, capacity to forgive, and humility were legendary to everyone who knew her. To have lived a life of contentment that brought joy to others just by existing is a life well lived. May we continue her legacy of never meeting a stranger and making everyone we meet feel special. The long goodbye of Alzheimer's took her slowly, piece by piece, and then with shocking finality. We miss her. While we grieve for our loss, we rejoice that she is with the Lord, Jesus Christ, in perfect mind and body.
Funeral services will be Monday, May 4th at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. Unfortunately, due to restrictions in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, only 10 members of immediate family are permitted to attend the visitation and funeral service. For those who wish to watch, it will be streamed at 10:30 at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com We hope to have a celebration of Joyce's life once restrictions are eased so that friends and family can share memories, tell stories, laugh, and cry together.
Memorial donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Blvd. Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042. www.bgcarenav.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 1 to May 3, 2020.