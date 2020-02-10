Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Reinersman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Reinersman

Add a Memory
Joyce Ann Reinersman Obituary
Joyce Ann Reinersman

Union, KY - Joyce Ann Reinersman, 76, of Union, KY passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was a clerk with the Cincinnati Housing Authority and a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Burlington, KY. Joyce enjoyed painting, reading, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Bill and Anna Mae Woltering; great uncle: Harry Moorehead; sister: Margaret Lillis and brother: William Woltering. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 41 years: Larry Reinersman; daughters: Lisa (Michael) Martin and Cassie (Eric) Short; sons: Chris (Pam) Jeannet, Daniel (Edna) Jeannet and Zachary (Amy) Reinersman; sister: Lorraine (Bill) Thompson; grandchildren: Analisa, Anamarie, Jessica, Kyle, Mark, Donnyl, Dominic, Dylan, Rose, Benjamin, Rachel, Delilah and Caleb; 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Xavier Church, 611 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Interment: St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Kenton County Animal Services, 1020 Mary Laidley Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -