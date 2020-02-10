|
|
Joyce Ann Reinersman
Union, KY - Joyce Ann Reinersman, 76, of Union, KY passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was a clerk with the Cincinnati Housing Authority and a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Burlington, KY. Joyce enjoyed painting, reading, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Bill and Anna Mae Woltering; great uncle: Harry Moorehead; sister: Margaret Lillis and brother: William Woltering. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 41 years: Larry Reinersman; daughters: Lisa (Michael) Martin and Cassie (Eric) Short; sons: Chris (Pam) Jeannet, Daniel (Edna) Jeannet and Zachary (Amy) Reinersman; sister: Lorraine (Bill) Thompson; grandchildren: Analisa, Anamarie, Jessica, Kyle, Mark, Donnyl, Dominic, Dylan, Rose, Benjamin, Rachel, Delilah and Caleb; 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Xavier Church, 611 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Interment: St. Mary Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Kenton County Animal Services, 1020 Mary Laidley Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020