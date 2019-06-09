|
Joyce Ann Sanzenbacker
Bellevue - Joyce Ann Sanzenbacker, 75, passed away May 30, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Ft Thomas, KY. Joyce was born on Feb 29, 1944. She was a very talented and creative floral designer and enjoyed creating beautiful bouquets for special occasions. She worked in the florist business for many years, retiring from Family Garden Flower Shop. Joyce is survived by her husband Jerry of 57 years, a daughter, Shelly (Ronnie), 3 grandchildren, Ronnie, Nichole and Christopher, 8 great grandchildren, Nicholas, Ezikiel, Hunter, Gracie, Chrysta, Daisy, Lilly, Chaylen, 6 nieces and nephews, 9 great nieces and nephews, 2 great great nephews and a sister Kim Thompson. Joyce's parents, Dorothy and Darwin Botley and her brother Gary preceded her in death. A visitation will be held at Dobbling Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue KY, on Tuesday June 11th, from 10-11 AM with service to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Memorials are requested to the Boys and Girls Club, 36 E. 10th Street, Newport, Kentucky 41071 or to the , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Suite 104, Louisville, Kentucky 40223. Special condolences and memories can be sent to www.dmefuneral.com.
