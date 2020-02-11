|
|
Joyce Anne Dill
Dill, Joyce Anne (nee Swartz) Beloved wife of the late Philemon J. "Phil", loving mother of Jon C. (Nan) and David M. Dill and Stephanie (Sean) Farrell, cherished grandmother of Jonah, Noah, Ethan, Evan, Seth and Piper, sister of the late Gene Swartz, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joyce was a travel agent, educator and philanthropist. Died Feb. 8, 2020. Age 80. Memorial service will be held on Monday, February 17 at 10:00 AM at the Anderson Hills United Methodist Church, 7515 Forest Rd., Cincinnati. A memorial gathering will be held from 9-10 AM and then again immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lighthouse Youth and Family Services, 401 E. McMillan St., Cincinnati 45206. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020