Covington - Joyce Anne Tingle (nee Litteral), 86 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Joyce was born on October 16, 1932 in Oil Springs, Kentucky, to her late parents, Haskell Litteral and Meeda Sayers Litteral. She is also preceded in death by her husband, William F. Tingle; sister, Madonna Jean Jones; and brothers, James Haskell Litteral and Harold Douglas Litteral. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Teresa Porter, Melinda Neal, and Michelle Poe; and her 6 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren. Joyce will be remembered as a woman who deeply loved her family. She enjoyed crocheting, canning, working puzzles, and working in the garden with her husband. Visitation will take place on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Highway 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials take the form of donations to: Bluegrass Care Navigators, 51 Cavalier Blvd, Suite 200, Florence, Kentucky 41042. Online condolences may be left for the family at

www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 27 to June 28, 2019
