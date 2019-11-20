|
|
Joyce Armbruster
Erlanger - Joyce Elaine Armbruster nee Huber, 87, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on November 19, 2019 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY surrounded by her loving family. Joyce retired from Cincinnati Gas and Electric after 14 years of service. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Lowell "Whitey" Armbruster. Joyce is survived by her children, Skip (Toni) Busch, Nancy (Tim) Gohs, and Michael (Lisa) Armbruster; and her siblings, Jim (Carol) Huber and Nikki (Rick) Ullrick. Joyce also leaves behind her grandchildren, Kristopher Cook, Lori Busch, Samantha (Joe) Marrin, Josh Armbruster, and Abbi Armbruster; and her great-grandchildren, Ben Glover, Lucy and Joy Marrin. Memorial visitation will be on Monday December 2, 2019 from 1:00PM-2:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A prayer service for Joyce will follow the visitation at 2:30PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center PO Box 5202 Cincinnati, OH 45201 or the Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, 2019