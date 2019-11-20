Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Armbruster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Armbruster

Add a Memory
Joyce Armbruster Obituary
Joyce Armbruster

Erlanger - Joyce Elaine Armbruster nee Huber, 87, of Erlanger, KY, passed away on November 19, 2019 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth in Edgewood, KY surrounded by her loving family. Joyce retired from Cincinnati Gas and Electric after 14 years of service. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Lowell "Whitey" Armbruster. Joyce is survived by her children, Skip (Toni) Busch, Nancy (Tim) Gohs, and Michael (Lisa) Armbruster; and her siblings, Jim (Carol) Huber and Nikki (Rick) Ullrick. Joyce also leaves behind her grandchildren, Kristopher Cook, Lori Busch, Samantha (Joe) Marrin, Josh Armbruster, and Abbi Armbruster; and her great-grandchildren, Ben Glover, Lucy and Joy Marrin. Memorial visitation will be on Monday December 2, 2019 from 1:00PM-2:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A prayer service for Joyce will follow the visitation at 2:30PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center PO Box 5202 Cincinnati, OH 45201 or the Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -