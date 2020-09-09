Joyce Bierman
Cincinnati - Bierman, Joyce L. (nee Bennett). Wife of the late James P. Bierman, for 66 years. Dear mother of James (Sandi) Bierman, Jeff (Mary Lynne) Bierman, Greg (Virginia) Bierman, Bev (Tom) Wyrick, Linda (Ben) Steinhauer, Kathy (Scott) King, Rick (Dana) Bierman and Karen (Timothy) Baker. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Sister of Juanita (Harv) Leinginger. Also, survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Joyce enjoyed her many years of service to St. Barts. Passed away on September 7, 2020 at the age of 86. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, Friday from 10AM until 11:30AM Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Rd., 45231, Friday at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to St. Bartholomew Church Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com