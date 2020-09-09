1/
Joyce Bierman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Bierman

Cincinnati - Bierman, Joyce L. (nee Bennett). Wife of the late James P. Bierman, for 66 years. Dear mother of James (Sandi) Bierman, Jeff (Mary Lynne) Bierman, Greg (Virginia) Bierman, Bev (Tom) Wyrick, Linda (Ben) Steinhauer, Kathy (Scott) King, Rick (Dana) Bierman and Karen (Timothy) Baker. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Sister of Juanita (Harv) Leinginger. Also, survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Joyce enjoyed her many years of service to St. Barts. Passed away on September 7, 2020 at the age of 86. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, Friday from 10AM until 11:30AM Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Rd., 45231, Friday at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to St. Bartholomew Church Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Bartholomew Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved