Green Twp. - Joyce M. Borros, beloved wife of Robert E. Borros for 63 years, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the age of 83. Devoted mother of Michael A. Borros and Kimberly (Robert) Kreidenweis. Loving grandmother of Michael Borros Jr., Michelle (Benjamin) Sprengard, Matthew Borros, Jamie Borros, and Keith (Christine) Kreidenweis. Loving great-grandmother of Jake, Bella, Jalynn, Dakota, Lyla, Logan, Kennedy, and Luke. Dear sister of Joseph (Lori) Selm, and aunt to Jen (Pat) Casey and Coleman (Cassie) Selm. Joyce dedicated over 40 years of her professional life to Provident Bank, lastly as a branch manager. She enjoyed playing the piano, creating artistic gifts, and spending quality time with friends. Above all else, she most cherished being a mother, grandmother, and Jojo to her beloved great grandchildren. A private service will be held with family. Special condolences may be expressed at Frederickfh.com The mass will be live streamed through SaintI.org on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10am. If so desired, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A celebration of Joyce's life will be announced at a later date.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Service
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
