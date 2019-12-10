|
Joyce Buschhaus
Cincinnati - (nee Botts) 87 of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Joyce was the beloved wife of Carl T. Buschhaus for 64 years. Loving mother of Steven (Carol) Buschhaus and Cindy (Lester) Price. Cherished grandmother of Lindsey (Jake), Morgan (David), Stacy, and Rebecca.
Memorial Gathering will be held a t Hartzell United Methodist Church, 8999 Applewood Dr., Blue Ash 45236 on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10am until the time of service at 10:30am. Memorials suggested to or the Humane Society.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019