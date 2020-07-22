1/1
Joyce Cornett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Cornett

College Hill - On July 18, 2020, Joyce Ann Cornett, passed away at the age of 90 in College Hill. She was the beloved wife of Jack Cornett for 40 years, former spouse of the late Paul Thie Sr., loving mother of Paul (Donna) Thie Jr., Mark (Julia) Thie, & James (Cynthia) Thie, loving stepmother to Richard (Andrea) Cornett, Ann (Luis Jr.) Gonzalez & James (Barb) Cornett, treasured grandmother of Paige (Lance) White, Rad (Kate) Thie, Elizabeth (David) Mangano, Andrew (Miriam) Cornett, Bridget Cornett, Maria (Mark) Rohrbacher, Crista (Billy) Khourie, Peter (Jenny) Cornett, & Jon Cornett, adoring great-grandmother of Maddox & Oliver White, Lane Thie, Olivia & Hailey Mangano, Sia Cornett, Eleanor & Jack Rohrbacher, Joe & Madison Khourie, Diego, Sierra, & Noah Cornett, devoted sister of Carlton (Marjorie) Young, Jean (Ronald) Thie & the late James (the late Sally) Young &blessed daughter of the late Gladys & James Young. Joyce graduated from Miami University with a B.S. in education. She worked at Peat Marwick (KPMG). Joyce was committed to her faith & was a long-standing member of the Westwood & North Bend United Methodist Churches where she sang in the choir & was an active member of West Mates. Joyce thoroughly enjoyed sharing time with her family & friends as well as sharing her talent for cooking. Interment at the convenience of the family. Public memorial service to be announced at a future date. Memorials may be directed to the Pastoral & Benevolent Care Fund of Twin Towers, 5343 Hamilton Ave., Cinti. 45224. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennis George Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved