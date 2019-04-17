|
Joyce E. Ehmet, 86, of Crescent Springs, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
She was a retired Kenton County school cafeteria employee and was a member of Crescent Springs Baptist Church. She was an artist who loved playing Bingo and spending time with her grandkids.
Preceded in death by brother, Robert Holyoke, and sisters, Sadie McKibben, Helen Garmon, Margaret Vickers, and Ann Kroger. Survived by husband, Don Ehmet; daughters, Sharon (Dave) Chinn, Brenda (Ken) Niemeyer, and Dawn (Tom) Eldridge; brother, Jerry (Joyce) Holyoke; 5 grandchildren, Zach, Kendall, Kirby, Mason, and Mylee; and 5 great grandchildren, Gage, Rylie, Easton, Brady, and Scarlett.
A memorial visitation will take place on Friday, April 19 from 2 PM until 6 PM at South Hills Civic Center, 10 Bluegrass Ave, Fort Wright, Kentucky 41011. Swindler & Currin Funeral Home is serving the family.
Memorials to the , 644 Linn Street #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. For private online condolences visit
swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019