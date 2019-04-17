Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
South Hills Civic Center
10 Bluegrass Ave
Fort Wright, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Ehmet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce E. Ehmet

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce E. Ehmet Obituary
Joyce E. Ehmet, 86, of Crescent Springs, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

She was a retired Kenton County school cafeteria employee and was a member of Crescent Springs Baptist Church. She was an artist who loved playing Bingo and spending time with her grandkids.

Preceded in death by brother, Robert Holyoke, and sisters, Sadie McKibben, Helen Garmon, Margaret Vickers, and Ann Kroger. Survived by husband, Don Ehmet; daughters, Sharon (Dave) Chinn, Brenda (Ken) Niemeyer, and Dawn (Tom) Eldridge; brother, Jerry (Joyce) Holyoke; 5 grandchildren, Zach, Kendall, Kirby, Mason, and Mylee; and 5 great grandchildren, Gage, Rylie, Easton, Brady, and Scarlett.

A memorial visitation will take place on Friday, April 19 from 2 PM until 6 PM at South Hills Civic Center, 10 Bluegrass Ave, Fort Wright, Kentucky 41011. Swindler & Currin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorials to the , 644 Linn Street #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. For private online condolences visit

swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.