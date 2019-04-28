Services
Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home Inc
8461 Dixie Highway
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-9009
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Heritage Fellowship Church
7216 US-42
Florence, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Heritage Fellowship Church
7216 US-42
Florence, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Chitwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ellen Chitwood


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Joyce Ellen Chitwood Obituary
Joyce Ellen Chitwood

Florence - went into the loving arms of the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019, having passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY at the age of 83. She was born in Monticello, KY on December 13, 1935; the daughter of the late Willie and Myrtie Burgess. Joyce was a homemaker and worshiped as a 20+ year member at Heritage Fellowship Church in Florence, KY. She enjoyed traveling, jigsaw puzzles, eating out, and spending time with her beloved family. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; 7 brothers; 5 sisters; a son, Barry Brewster; and 2 grandsons, Christopher Brewster and Justin Brewster. She is survived by her loved and devoted husband of 55 years, Lonnie Chitwood; sons, Scott Chitwood and Mark (Cristy) Chitwood; sisters, Ruth (Ron) Konen and Edna Whaley; grandchildren, Kellee Bocovcin-Claypool, Caris a Brewster, Derek Brewster, Tyler Chitwood, Marissa Chitwood and Nathan Chitwood; 5 great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends who will mourn her loss and cherish her memory. A visitation for Joyce will be held from 11 AM until 1PM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Heritage Fellowship Church, 7216 US-42, Florence, KY 41042. A funeral service will begin at 1 PM at the church. Pastor Cleddie Keith will officiate the services. Burial will follow in procession to Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Erlanger, KY. Memorials in Joyce's name may be made to Heritage Fellowship Church (address above). For directions, to order flowers or to share a memory or condolence, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now