Joyce Ellen Chitwood
Florence - went into the loving arms of the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019, having passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY at the age of 83. She was born in Monticello, KY on December 13, 1935; the daughter of the late Willie and Myrtie Burgess. Joyce was a homemaker and worshiped as a 20+ year member at Heritage Fellowship Church in Florence, KY. She enjoyed traveling, jigsaw puzzles, eating out, and spending time with her beloved family. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; 7 brothers; 5 sisters; a son, Barry Brewster; and 2 grandsons, Christopher Brewster and Justin Brewster. She is survived by her loved and devoted husband of 55 years, Lonnie Chitwood; sons, Scott Chitwood and Mark (Cristy) Chitwood; sisters, Ruth (Ron) Konen and Edna Whaley; grandchildren, Kellee Bocovcin-Claypool, Caris a Brewster, Derek Brewster, Tyler Chitwood, Marissa Chitwood and Nathan Chitwood; 5 great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends who will mourn her loss and cherish her memory. A visitation for Joyce will be held from 11 AM until 1PM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Heritage Fellowship Church, 7216 US-42, Florence, KY 41042. A funeral service will begin at 1 PM at the church. Pastor Cleddie Keith will officiate the services. Burial will follow in procession to Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Erlanger, KY. Memorials in Joyce's name may be made to Heritage Fellowship Church (address above). For directions, to order flowers or to share a memory or condolence, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019