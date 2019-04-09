|
Joyce Evalyn Sprong
- - Joyce Evalyn Sprong, nee Keene (age 74) passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Joyce grew up in Newport and Frankfort, KY, graduated from Frankfort High School in 1963 and Eastern KY University in 1967 as an English major. She taught high school before becoming a stay-at-home mom. Lifelong member of Christian Tabernacle, serving through the years as Ladies' Sunday School teacher, preschool teacher, nursery leader, and fundraiser for missionaries. She enjoyed teaching at any level, crafts with kids, and singing silly songs. Preceded in death by husband Russell "Buddy" Sprong, and parents Kennison and Virginia Keene. She is survived by daughter Becky Martin (Howard), sons John (Becky), Paul (Becky), and David (DeeDee) and 8 grandchildren. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm at Christian Tabernacle 325 Washington Street, Newport, KY 41071. Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10am also at the church. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christian Tabernacle Missionary Fund. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is serving the family.
