Joyce Fille
West Chester - Joyce C. Fille (nee Young) beloved wife of the late William Fille. Mother of Diana (William) Miller and Steven (Nancy) Fille. Caring grandmother of Cheryl (Michael) Ewers, Michael (Mixas) Miller and Joseph Miller. Great grandmother of Lillyun, Jonah, Sophia, Eleanor, Samuel and Oliver. Sister of the late Ruth Brookbank. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away January 11, 2020, at the age of 88. Celebration of life will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at The Pine Run Club House 3873 Sandtrap Circle Mason, OH 45040 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to or Cottingham Retirement Community.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020