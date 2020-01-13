Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Fille
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Fille

Add a Memory
Joyce Fille Obituary
Joyce Fille

West Chester - Joyce C. Fille (nee Young) beloved wife of the late William Fille. Mother of Diana (William) Miller and Steven (Nancy) Fille. Caring grandmother of Cheryl (Michael) Ewers, Michael (Mixas) Miller and Joseph Miller. Great grandmother of Lillyun, Jonah, Sophia, Eleanor, Samuel and Oliver. Sister of the late Ruth Brookbank. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away January 11, 2020, at the age of 88. Celebration of life will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at The Pine Run Club House 3873 Sandtrap Circle Mason, OH 45040 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to or Cottingham Retirement Community.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -