Joyce G. Koehler
Cincinnati - Joyce Gottschalk Koehler, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home in The Kenwood on May 20,2020. Born in Cincinnati on December 10,1928 to the late Walter and Georgia Drake Gottschalk. Beloved wife of Frederick (Freddy to her) G. Koehler, they were married for 69 years. She is survived by her three children, Rick (Sandy) Koehler, Jill (Steve) Smith, Joddy (Matt) Perry, 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Her siblings were Ruth Miller Hunting and Jack Gottschalk, her twin brother, who have both passed.
Joyce graduated from Walnut Hills High School and then the University of Cincinnati, class of 1950. While at U.C., she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and led the football marching band as their Band Sponsor. Joyce and Fred were true U.C. Bearcat Ambassadors, and faithfully attended most football and basketball games until just last year. Joyce met Fred in college and they married on December 23,1950. Prior to beginning a family Joyce taught nursery and elementary school. While Fred was in the Air Force, the family was transferred to Nagoya, Japan where their first daughter Jill was born. Fred served in the Air Force for 10 years before they settled back in Cincinnati, which was home for both of them. Joyce was a member of the Junior League of Cincinnati, Armstrong Chapel and The Salvation Army Camp SWONEKY Auxiliary. She and Fred belonged to the University Club and the Walloon Lake Country Club. She will be remembered for her soft voice and her sweet demeanor. Her family was of immense pride to her as were her grandchildren and great- grandchildren who all called her Grammy. Joyce loved her in-law children as though they were her own. The times at their cottage on Walloon Lake in northern Michigan surrounded by her family framed some of her fondest memories. She will be cremated and buried at Spring Grove Cemetery in the Koehler family plot. Services will be held graveside with the immediate family. Donations may be made to The Salvation Army Camp Auxiliary or the charity of your choice. www.springgrove.org.
Cincinnati - Joyce Gottschalk Koehler, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home in The Kenwood on May 20,2020. Born in Cincinnati on December 10,1928 to the late Walter and Georgia Drake Gottschalk. Beloved wife of Frederick (Freddy to her) G. Koehler, they were married for 69 years. She is survived by her three children, Rick (Sandy) Koehler, Jill (Steve) Smith, Joddy (Matt) Perry, 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Her siblings were Ruth Miller Hunting and Jack Gottschalk, her twin brother, who have both passed.
Joyce graduated from Walnut Hills High School and then the University of Cincinnati, class of 1950. While at U.C., she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and led the football marching band as their Band Sponsor. Joyce and Fred were true U.C. Bearcat Ambassadors, and faithfully attended most football and basketball games until just last year. Joyce met Fred in college and they married on December 23,1950. Prior to beginning a family Joyce taught nursery and elementary school. While Fred was in the Air Force, the family was transferred to Nagoya, Japan where their first daughter Jill was born. Fred served in the Air Force for 10 years before they settled back in Cincinnati, which was home for both of them. Joyce was a member of the Junior League of Cincinnati, Armstrong Chapel and The Salvation Army Camp SWONEKY Auxiliary. She and Fred belonged to the University Club and the Walloon Lake Country Club. She will be remembered for her soft voice and her sweet demeanor. Her family was of immense pride to her as were her grandchildren and great- grandchildren who all called her Grammy. Joyce loved her in-law children as though they were her own. The times at their cottage on Walloon Lake in northern Michigan surrounded by her family framed some of her fondest memories. She will be cremated and buried at Spring Grove Cemetery in the Koehler family plot. Services will be held graveside with the immediate family. Donations may be made to The Salvation Army Camp Auxiliary or the charity of your choice. www.springgrove.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.