Joyce Gray
Anderson Township - Joyce Ann Gray, a resident of Union Township and New England Club, passed away December 17, 2019 at the age of 82. Joyce was the cherished mother of Heather Farmer (Tony) and Hope Hotchkiss (Rick), devoted grandmother of Colton, Madeline, Clayton, Wyatt and Alexis, dear sister of Jerry Dunham and the late Mary Rummel and Patrick Dunham. Joyce is also survived by her former husband, Gil Gray. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Elam Dunham. Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Monday, December 23 from 1-2 PM followed by funeral service at 2 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Interment at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. www.ecnurre.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019