Joyce Hoffman
Miami Heights - Joyce A. Hoffman (nee Lieberth), 68, Oct. 21, 2019, Miami Heights. Beloved wife of Charles E. "Gene" Hoffman, devoted mother of Chris (Susan), Miranda & Ryan (Becky) Hoffman, loving grandmother of Olivia, Lexi & Lucy, beloved daughter of the late Dorothy (nee Hutchison) & John Lieberth, dear sister of Jim (Mary) Lieberth & Susan (Joe) Kohl, also survived by nieces & nephews. Joyce was a teacher in the Three Rivers School District for 35 years, a long time drill team advisor & community coach. Visitation Thur., Oct. 24, 5 - 8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002 where the service will be held Fri., Oct. 25 at 10 AM. Memorials, if so desired, to the . www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019