Joyce "Brenda" Hoskins
Joyce "Brenda" Hoskins

Cincinnati - Joyce Brenda Hoskins, always known as Brenda, was born in Cheltenham England and emigrated to the US after the second world war in 1946. Originally basing herself and her son David in Stilwell, Oklahoma she moved to Cincinnati Ohio in 1950. She set up Answering Exchange and built a substantial business in telephone answering and cellular paging long before the advent of mobile phones. Her business interests covered the four states of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois. She was a leader in the industry and having served on the Executive Board of the trade body ATSE. She resided for over fifty years in the Walnut Hills area of Cincinnati. She made regular trips back to England to spend time with her twin brother Ron and family. She was a proud American citizen but never forgot her roots and her passion for all things British never dimmed. Brenda passed away on August 1, 2020, at the age of 91. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held on September 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Drees Pavilion, 790 Park Ln, Ludlow, KY 41011. Memorial contributions may be given to the Shriner's Hospital for Children and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
(513) 681-7526
