Joyce Hunt



Milford - Joyce M. (nee Randall) Hunt beloved wife of the late Robert E. Hunt; loving mother of Julie (late Brian) Adams, Tom (Vicki) Hunt and the late Steven (Connie) Hunt; 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson; dear sister of Alma Robb and Joan Bassett. She was preceded in death by parents, Quincy and Pearl (nee Pursiful) Randall; and siblings, Patricia Smith, Christine Todd, Alta Hallgath, Charles, James and Bill Randall. Went home to be with the Lord on Monday June 15, 2020. Age 86. Residence Milford. Visitation will be held Friday June 19th at the Evans Funeral Home, Milford from 10AM until time of service at Noon. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Milford.









