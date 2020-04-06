|
Joyce Jones
Williamsburg - Joyce Ann Jones, age 84, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, beloved wife of the late William Lee Jones, loving mother of Julie (Scott) Hoene, Brent (Deana) Jones, Wanda (Tom) Bevington and preceded in death by her son William Leonard "Billy" Jones, cherished grandmother of Ryan Jones, Mitzi (Lee) Kinnard, Troy (Trisha) Morgan, Whitney Boswell, Jasmine (Seth) Copestick, Fallon Terry, Jonathan Jones, Calebe Jones and precede in death by her grandson Brandon Rapp, also survived by many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Graveside Services will be held at Greenberry Cemetery, located on Glancy Corner Marathon Road, Williamsburg, Ohio, Friday at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to Ross Community United Methodist Church - Christ Pantry, 2943 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Social spacing will be observed.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020