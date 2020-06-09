Joyce Klingman
Sharonville - Joyce Louise Klingman, age 88, passed away on June 8th, 2020. Joyce was born in New Castle, Kentucky, to Nannie (Snook) Hall and Christopher Thomas Hall. She married the love of her life, Otto Fredrick (Fred) Klingman on June, 11th, 1954 in Vevay, Indiana. They were married 65 years and she was his beloved "Bright Star on a Dark Night". Joyce enjoyed spending time with her 3 daughters, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Throughout her life she was active in her local church serving in choirs, Bible Studies, president of the Women's Association, decorating committees and Sunday school classes. Most recently she enjoyed worshiping at Grace Bible Presbyterian Church in Sharonville, OH. Through the years she was also an active participant in her local schools and community groups - including being a precinct judge and serving as chaplain of the Women's Republican Club. Joyce is survived by her three daughters, Cindy A. (Jeff) Evans of Loveland, Lynne K. Scott of Loveland, and Jennifer L. (Kevin) Scalf of West Chester and her seven grandchildren: Michelle (Kyle) Tansy, Julie Marie Scalf, Amanda (Ryan) Connair, Michael Evans, Matthew Scalf, Victoria Evans, Benjamin (Mackenzie) Scott and two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Paxton Tansy. She is also survived by her sisters Juanita (George) Alley and Nora "Christy" Riekers and many beloved nieces and nephews. Joyce was proceeded in death by her parents, and her sister, Jean (Eddie) Purnell. The funeral service will be held at Grace Bible Presbyterian Church, 12060 Route 42 (Lebanon Rd.), Sharonville, Ohio 45241,Saturday, June 13 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Al Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Deerfield Cemetery, South Lebanon. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, June 12 from 6-8 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Bible Presbyterian Church. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.