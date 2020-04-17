|
|
Joyce L. Reis-Ackerson
Newport - Joyce L. Reis-Ackerson, 87 of Newport passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on April 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Ackerson, Sr. and grandson Travis W. Fryman. Survived by her loving children Donald L. (Sue) Ackerson, Jr, Wanda J. (Virgil) Bush, Pamela J. (Alan) Fryman, Timothy S. (Cathie) Ackerson I, and Felicia A. (Eddie) Parrott, 9 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and 3 great-great-great grandchildren, sisters Jane Hebel, Norma J. Penick and Nancy L. (Garland) Ellis and many nieces and nephews. Joyce was a very hard working woman, loving mother and protector and was well known through town for her exceptional baking. She will truly be missed by all. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011. A private family visitation will be held Monday, April 20 from 11am until time of service at 1pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Private family burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020