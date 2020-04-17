Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Reis-Ackerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce L. Reis-Ackerson

Add a Memory
Joyce L. Reis-Ackerson Obituary
Joyce L. Reis-Ackerson

Newport - Joyce L. Reis-Ackerson, 87 of Newport passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on April 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Ackerson, Sr. and grandson Travis W. Fryman. Survived by her loving children Donald L. (Sue) Ackerson, Jr, Wanda J. (Virgil) Bush, Pamela J. (Alan) Fryman, Timothy S. (Cathie) Ackerson I, and Felicia A. (Eddie) Parrott, 9 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and 3 great-great-great grandchildren, sisters Jane Hebel, Norma J. Penick and Nancy L. (Garland) Ellis and many nieces and nephews. Joyce was a very hard working woman, loving mother and protector and was well known through town for her exceptional baking. She will truly be missed by all. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd, Hamilton, OH 45011. A private family visitation will be held Monday, April 20 from 11am until time of service at 1pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Private family burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -