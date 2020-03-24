Resources
Joyce L. Schaffer


1934 - 2020
Joyce L. Schaffer Obituary
Joyce L. Schaffer

Delhi - (nee Henry) Beloved wife of Waldon "Walt" Schaffer, loving mother of Mark Schaffer, Randy (Phyllis) Peter, Holly (Ronald) Alvarado, dear grandmother of 7 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, dear sister of the late Doris New and Dalton Henry, also many nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
