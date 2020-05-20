Joyce Lehn
Colerain Twp. - Joyce Lehn. Beloved wife of the late Ken Lehn for 62 years. Devoted mother of Tom A. Lehn, Jim D. (Mary) Lehn, and Nancy K. Lehn. Cherished grandmother of Jeff Lehn, Katie (Ryan) Scott, Thomas Lehn, David Lehn, Rachel Lehn, Melissa Lehn, Christine (John) Hendrickson, and Erin Lehn. Loving great-grandmother of Jeremy Lehn, Savannah Scott, Austin Scott, Elizabeth Scott, Samantha Scott, Lennon Hendrickson, and Emma Hendrickson. Dear sister of Karen (Alan) Ball and Louis (Pat) Osterbrock. Joyce passed away on May 18, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Funeral services will be private. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati (Blue Ash). Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 20 to May 21, 2020.