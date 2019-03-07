Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
539 Fleming Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. (Ballou) Lucas

Obituary Condolences

Joyce M. (Ballou) Lucas Obituary
Joyce M. Lucas (nee Ballou)

Colerain Twp. - Joyce M. Lucas (nee Ballou). Beloved Sister-in-law of Katherine Ballou and Joyce Ballou. Cherished Aunt of Carol J. Edwards, Jim (Adriana) Edwards, Brent (Gertrude) Whitaker, Gary (Tracey) Hunt, Bob (Sally) Ballou, Don Ballou, and Judy Armacost. Also survived by numerous great-nieces & great-nephews. Preceded in death by her nephew, the late Jerry (Pauline) Edwards. Joyce passed away on March 3, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 10 AM at Faith Baptist Church, 539 Fleming Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Faith Baptist Church or to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now