Services
Mariemont Community Church
3908 Plainville Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45227
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading
8633 Reading Rd.
Reading, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Mariemont Community Church
3908 Plainville Road
Mariemont, OH
View Map
Mariemont - Joyce M. Schmidt (née Gadzala), who was proclaimed the "hugging lady" of Mariemont and a retired certified nursing assistant, passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved mother of Jerry (Sandra) Schmidt and Dorothy "Dottie" (Donald) Dreyer. Cherished grandmother of Jacob Perry and John Dreyer. Dear sister of Jerry (Karen) Gadzala, and the late Edward P. Jr, Eugene, and James Gadzala. Visitation 5 - 7:00PM, Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading, 8633 Reading Rd., Reading, OH 45215. Funeral Service Noon, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Mariemont Community Church, 3908 Plainville Road, Mariemont, OH 45227. Interment at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 18, 2019
