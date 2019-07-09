Services
Villa Hills, KY - Joyce Mary Brink Callery, 72, of Villa Hills, KY, formerly of Latonia, KY, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Edgewood, KY. She was a member of Holy Cross Church and was married on July 8, 1967 to her loving husband of 52 years Butch Callery. Her family, especially her grandchildren, and golf were the most important things in her life. Joyce had an infectious laugh and never met a stranger. She was very involved with her children's school and sports activities, loved home improvement projects and was always ready for a new adventure. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Dorothy Brink; sister: Judy Elsbernd and brothers: Rev. Joseph C. Brink and Richard Brink. She is survived by her husband Butch Callery; daughter: Cindy (Jon) Smith; sons: Craig Callery, Chad Callery and Chris "Walt" Callery; grandchildren: Colton, Cortney (Joey), Connor, Carlie, Benjamin, Lucy, MaKenzie and Harper; great-grandchildren: Reece and Reagan; sisters: Carole Stallmeyer, Sister Rita Brink, O.S.B., Charlotte Newman, Marlene Brink and Mary Lynn (Paul) Bittlinger; brother-in- law: Tom Elsbernd and many nieces and nephews. Visitation wil be on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 P.M. at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment will take place on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Mother of God Cemetery in Ft. Wright, KY. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Walburg Monastery, 2500 Amsterdam Road, Villa Hills, KY 41017. Connley Brothers Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 9 to July 10, 2019
