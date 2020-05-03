Joyce Merhley
Colerain Township - Isadora Joyce Merhley, 85, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 after a brief illness, five days following her 85th birthday. She was born on April 19, 1935 to Wilburn Smith and Lola Smith (Mobley) in Blooming Grove, Indiana. Joyce retired after working more than 30 years at Avon Products, Inc. in Springdale, Ohio. Joyce was always very social, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends singing, dancing and laughing. Joyce loved to travel with her husband Ron, and with their friends.After retirement, Joyce and Ron enjoyed traveling all over the US in their motor home. She truly loved her family more than anything. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and was a devoted and wonderful grandma. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, and her niece, Laura Smith of Yakima, WA. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Ronald Merhley; children, Philip Merhley of Sunman, IN, Connie Merhley of Bedias, TX and Amy Merhley Mallory of Cincinnati, OH; brother Leonard Smith (Shelley) of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren Matthew Merhley (Jamie), Chloe Mallory, Abby Mallory, Lucy Mallory; and great grandchildren, Kyle and Ben Merhley; niece Angie Merhley Shepherd (Scott) and nephew David Merhley (Meagan) and many, many friends. Joyce and Ron would have celebrated 68 years of marriage on July 26, 2020. A private prayer service took place at Ron and Joyce's home, officiated by Pastor Grace Werzinski from Augsburg Lutheran Church, where Ron and Joyce have been members for 54 years. The family plans to hold a memorial service, in Joyce's honor, later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association of Cincinnati. Please contact the family for further details.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 3 to May 31, 2020.