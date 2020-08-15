1/1
Joyce Middleton (Joy) Huber
Joyce (Joy) Middleton Huber

Joyce (Joy) Middleton Huber beloved wife of the late Harry Huber, loving mother of Tracy (Terry) McCue and the late Todd Huber, cherished sister of Yvonne Phillips and many other loving family members and friends. Passed away at her home in Phoenix, Arizona on August 6, 2020. She brought such "Joy" to all those in her life -- always reminding them to remember "Every day is a gift". Oh, how she will be missed.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
