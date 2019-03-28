Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
729 Jefferson Ave.
Reading, OH
Cincinnati - Joyce P. Uetrecht (née Page), passed peacefully from this world on March 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a long and wonderful 90 years of life. She is finally reunited with her late husband David, the love of her life. Loving mother of Gwen Uetrecht, David (Kathy) Uetrecht, Jr., Cindy Hunter, Kimberly Uetrecht, Robin (Gregory) Carr, Luke (Gemma) Uetrecht, and Malinda Uetrecht (Dr. Robert) Stevens. Beloved grandmother to Nicole (Nicolas), Kristen (Fergus), Brett, Kelly (Steven), Bailey, Cara, Max (Kourtney), Alexandria, Samantha (Brian). Matthew, Grant, Drew, Daniel, Jonathan, Emma, Eliana, Avery, and Aiden, as well as, the proud great grandmother to Gabriel, Natalie, Emilie, Fergus, Freddie, Clayton, Emily, and Aaron. Dear sister of Mardelle Dickhaut. Her family invites you to join them in celebrating her life. Visitation on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM at the St. John's United Church of Christ, 729 Jefferson Ave., Reading, OH 45215. Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ or The .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
