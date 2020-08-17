Joyce Richardson
Dayton - Joyce Ann Richardson, 81 of Dayton, passed away on August 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Fort Thomas. She was born May 6, 1939 to Raymond and Elva (Miller) Richardson. Joyce was a member of St. Bernard Church and the 50-50 club.She was a data processor with Western Southern Life,and the Internal Revenue Service. She was also a secretary with the Cabinet of Family and Child Services. Joyce won several medals and loved archery. She loved reading, photography and crocheting, but most importantly, she loved her family. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Glenn Richardson, Roger Richardson, and sister, Delores "Butch" Sanders. Joyce is survived by her Brother, James (Carmen) Richardson, Nieces and Nephews, Allison, Brian and Mike Sanders, Steve Richardson, Gina Stamper, Christina (Kent) Holloway, Curtis (Lori) Richardson, Neil Richardson, Cousin, Joe (Dorothy) Moorehenner, Great nephews, Ryan, John, Sam, Cody, Eric, Nathan, Justin, Grayson, Jack, Great nieces, Jennifer, Katelyn, Jamey, Great great nephew, Wesley, and Great great niece, Emelia. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:30 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at St. Bernard Church, Dayton, Kentucky. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to St. Bernard Church, 401 Berry Street, Dayton, Ky 41074. Due to Covid-19, social distancing and masks are required. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for Joyce and her family.