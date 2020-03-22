|
Joyce Rohan
Joyce Macke Rohan
Passed away peacefully Friday March 20, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born February 25th, 1932. The daughter of Alice Hartke Macke and Joseph Macke. She was preceded in death by husband of 40 years Andrew Rohan and sister Alice Pille. She is survived by 3 sons Andrew (Teri) Rohan, Kenny (Sue) Rohan, Howard (Lisa) Rohan and 2 daughters Laurie (Steve) Sylvester and Leslie Hervey and sisters Margie Howe and Susie Porter. She was blessed with 13 grand children and 9 great grandchildren. Her interests included volunteering at the Cincinnati Zoo, St. Margaret Hall, and the Soup Kitchen. Mt. Lookout has lost one of its fun and colorful matriarchs. Because of the unfolding events, services will be in private for family. We will gather at a later date to raise the yellow flag and toast our wonderful mothers' life. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to the Cincinnati Zoo, SPCA, or the COPD Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020