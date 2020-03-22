Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
For more information about
Joyce Rohan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Rohan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Rohan

Add a Memory
Joyce Rohan Obituary
Joyce Rohan

Joyce Macke Rohan

Passed away peacefully Friday March 20, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born February 25th, 1932. The daughter of Alice Hartke Macke and Joseph Macke. She was preceded in death by husband of 40 years Andrew Rohan and sister Alice Pille. She is survived by 3 sons Andrew (Teri) Rohan, Kenny (Sue) Rohan, Howard (Lisa) Rohan and 2 daughters Laurie (Steve) Sylvester and Leslie Hervey and sisters Margie Howe and Susie Porter. She was blessed with 13 grand children and 9 great grandchildren. Her interests included volunteering at the Cincinnati Zoo, St. Margaret Hall, and the Soup Kitchen. Mt. Lookout has lost one of its fun and colorful matriarchs. Because of the unfolding events, services will be in private for family. We will gather at a later date to raise the yellow flag and toast our wonderful mothers' life. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to the Cincinnati Zoo, SPCA, or the COPD Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -