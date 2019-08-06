|
Joyce Staverman
Crestview Hills - Joyce Staverman, 82, of Crestview Hills, formerly of Independence,
went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. She was a homemaker and a graduate of Notre Dame Academy. She enjoyed getting together with the Notre Dame girls. She was pre-deceased by her husband Larry Staverman and sister, Janet Buhr.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Margie) and Robert (Leslie) Staverman, four daughters- Lisa (Dan) Weber, Sharon (Jim) Bowen, Katherine (Kevin) Krumpelman and Theresa (Brad) Lough. 13 Grandchildren- Michael and Steven Wagner, Amanda Stemm, Zach Lough, Kori Krumpelman, Bubba Lough, Kamrin Krumpelman, Jacob Lough, Kyle Krumpelman, Kraig Krumpelman, Mitchell Lough, Lindsay Weber and Ethan Weber. 1 Great Grandaughter, Miley Toennies.
Visitation from 9-11:00 am followed by 11 am Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 10 all at St. Barbara Church, 4042 Turkeyfoot Road, Erlanger, KY 41018.
Interment at the convenience of the family at Mother of God Cemetery. Memorials to , 5211 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45227, , 4370 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242, and the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1201 Story Avenue #200, Louisville, KY 40206.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019