Joyce Vice
Independence - Joyce Burch Vice, 75, of Independence passed away Friday afternoon at her home. Born on August 20, 1944 in Owsley Co., KY to Harvey and Ida Burch. Joyce was a former employee for several publishing companies, a member of Kento-Boo Baptist Church, Florence and she enjoyed cooking and traveling the US and abroad with her husband, Ron. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Ida Hensley Burch; sister, Gracie Burch; and brothers, Eugene and Dennis Burch. Surviving is her husband, Ron Vice; daughter, Stephanie (Steven) Shull; sisters, Lee Etta Ball, Gwendolyn (Ronald) Goetz and Sylvia Curry; brothers, Glenn (Glenda) Burch, Arnold (Diane) Burch and William (Carol) Burch; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation 5-8 pm Tuesday, June 30th at Kento-Boo Baptist Church, Florence. Funeral services 11:00 am Wednesday, July 1st at the church. Entombment to follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill. Memorial contributions are suggested to Kento-Boo Baptist Church, 7037 Curtis Avenue, Florence, KY 41042. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER is serving the family. Due to Covid-19 Restrictions masks are recommended and social distancing guidelines to be followed. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.